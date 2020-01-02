Timberwolves' Kelan Martin: To make another start
Martin will make a second-straight start in Wednesday's game against the Bucks.
With the Timberwolves missing six players, Martin will make his second career start. He produced nine points, nine rebounds and a block in 35 minutes during his other game with the starting unit and could be a low-tier DFS option until Minnesota returns to full health.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Kelan Martin: Draws first start of season•
-
Timberwolves' Kelan Martin: Registers season-high 30 minutes•
-
Timberwolves' Kelan Martin: Back with parent club•
-
Timberwolves' Kelan Martin: Heads back to Iowa•
-
Timberwolves' Kelan Martin: Joins NBA squad•
-
Timberwolves' Kelan Martin: Solid over four games with Pack•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...