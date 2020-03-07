Timberwolves' Kelan Martin: Unlikely to play Sunday
Martin is doubtful for Sunday's matchup against the Pelicans due to a sprained left ankle.
Martin has emerged from Friday's loss to the Magic with a sprained ankle, and it will likely cause him to miss his first game since Feb. 12. Considering Martin has seen just single-digit minutes across the past three games, his presumed absence shouldn't shake up the Wolves' rotation significantly.
