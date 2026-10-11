Martin tallied 12 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-7 FT) and one rebound in 17 minutes during Saturday's 125-124 preseason win over the Heat.

Martin logged nine minutes in Minnesota's preseason-opening win over the Bucks on Monday and didn't see the floor in Wednesday's loss to Indiana, though he received a bump in playing time Saturday with several key contributors on the inactive list. The 25-year-old forward was efficient from the field and finished as one of five Timberwolves players to score in double figures. He's signed to a training camp contract and will continue competing for a spot on Minnesota's regular-season roster in the preseason.