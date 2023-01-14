Anderson (illness) will play and start in Friday's game against the Suns.
Anderson will return from a single-game absence due to illness to face off against the Suns on Friday. His availability knocks Austin Rivers out of the starting unit and could spell fewer minutes for Taurean Prince and Naz Reid.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Game-time call•
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Classified as questionable Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Won't play due to illness•
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Late addition to injury report•
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Steps up with Russell, Reid out•
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Active Saturday•