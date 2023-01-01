Anderson (back) will play and start in Saturday's matchup with the Pistons.
Anderson returned from a five-game absence Friday as he continues to deal with back spasms. He managed to start in his return and log seven points and four assists across 23 minutes and should be in line for a similar workload Saturday.
