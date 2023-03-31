Anderson (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Lakers.
Anderson has been upgraded from probable to available Friday with a non-COVID illness. He is averaging 10.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.6 steals in 33.6 minutes across his last five outings.
