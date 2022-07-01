Anderson and the Timberwolves agreed to a two-year, $18 million contract Thursday, Dane Moore of BringMeTheNews.com reports.

Anderson is coming off a productive four-year stint with the Grizzlies. Last season with Memphis, the forward saw 21.5 minutes per game and averaged 7.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists. Expect Anderson to see a depth role behind Jarred Vanderbilt and Jaden McDaniels.