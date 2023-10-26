Anderson closed with seven points (3-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 97-94 loss to the Raptors.

Anderson led all Timberwolves bench players in scoring, rebounds and assists while finishing one board shy of reaching the double-digit mark in Wednesday's season-opening loss to the Raptors. Anderson, who will be a key contributor off the bench in his second season with Minnesota, is coming off a 2022-23 campaign where he averaged 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.1 steals over 69 appearances.