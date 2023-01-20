Anderson logged 20 points (8-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals over 34 minutes during Thursday's 128-126 victory over the Raptors.

Anderson was tremendous in the victory, continuing what has been a purple patch over the past two weeks. Despite scoring only 11.1 points per game over that period, he has been able to put up second-round value in standard formats. There is certainly going to be some regression given the fact he is shooting an unsustainable 63.5 percent from the field. He is a clear must-roster player right now and this could even be a bit of an opportunity to try and sell him off for a top-80 player.