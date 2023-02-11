Anderson (back spasms) is available against the Grizzlies on Friday.
Anderson is returning from a two-game absence and the Timberwolves will likely keep a close eye on him considering this injury has already flared up several times. The forward had some really strong showings in January and will be looking to get back on track.
