Anderson (back) is available for Sunday's game against the Spurs, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.
Anderson missed the last four games due to back spasms but will be back in action Sunday. He played 22 minutes during the Timberwolves' regular-season opener, but it's not yet clear whether he'll face any restrictions Sunday.
