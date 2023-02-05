Anderson (back) is available for Sunday's game against the Nuggets.
Anderson exited Friday's loss to Orlando with back spasms and was considered questionable Sunday, but he'll be able to suit up against the Nuggets. He's been limited to single-digit scoring totals in six of his last eight appearances.
