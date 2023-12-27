Anderson will return to the bench for Tuesday's game against the Thunder, Dane Moore of 'The Dane Moore NBA Podcast' reports.
This was an expected move with Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) back in the lineup after a one-game absence. Anderson fared well in a spot start Saturday against the Kings, scoring 10 points with five rebounds, five assists and one block in 29 minutes.
