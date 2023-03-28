Anderson is starting Monday's game against the Kings.
Anderson has started 14 of his team's last 15 contests, and he'll return to the starting five Monday after coming off the bench Sunday at Golden State. The UCLA product is averaging 11.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 6.9 assists in his last 14 appearances as a starter.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Records double-double from bench•
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Coming off bench Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Posts another triple-double•
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Stuffs stat sheet once again•
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Secures triple-double in win•
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Flirts with triple-double in loss•