Anderson finished Monday's 120-107 loss to New York with nine points (4-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals in 25 minutes.

Anderson managed to contribute across the board in the loss, providing one of the very few bright spots for the Timberwolves. With Rudy Gobert in the health and safety protocols, Anderson has been able to slide into an increased role. While he doesn't offer a ton of upside, his ability to chip in across multiple categories does make him a name to consider in the short term.