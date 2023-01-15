Anderson finished with four points (2-2 FG, 0-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals across 28 minutes in Saturday's 110-102 win over the Cavaliers.

Anderson's output on the offensive end was nothing to write home about, but his production in the defensive categories was a welcome sight for fantasy managers who streamed him in. Though he won't be counted on to shoulder heavy usage in the continued absence of Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) and potentially Rudy Gobert -- who exited early Saturday with a groin injury -- Anderson should be locked into ample minutes while he's healthy and is capable of offering solid across-the-board contributions.