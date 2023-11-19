Anderson totaled nine points (4-7 FG, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal in 26 minutes during Saturday's 121-120 victory over New Orleans.

Anderson played a pivotal role for the Timberwolves once again Saturday, turning in another serviceable performance. Despite the fact his role has been scaled back when compared to last season, Anderson remains a key piece off the bench. He typically contributes across multiple categories on most nights, albeit on low volume. His overall upside remains limited but even managers in standard leagues could consider him, especially if points are not high on the list of priorities.