Anderson (illness) is listed as questionable for Friday's tilt versus the Suns.
Anderson popped up on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's clash with the Pistons and was ultimately ruled out because of the bug. It doesn't appear he's quite over the issue yet, so it will be worth monitoring how his status progresses over the day Friday. Austin Rivers could line up for another start if Anderson can't go.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Won't play due to illness•
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Late addition to injury report•
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Steps up with Russell, Reid out•
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Active Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Deemed questionable Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Quiet in return Friday•