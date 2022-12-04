Anderson amassed six points (2-3 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists, four blocks and two steals across 31 minutes during Saturday's 135-128 loss to Oklahoma City.

Anderson stuffed the stat sheet across the board, with arguably his biggest contributions coming on the defensive end of the court. The UCLA product has scored in double figures in only one of his last nine matchups, but he's been able to make an impact elsewhere by averaging 5.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.3 blocks to go along with 6.8 points over this stretch.