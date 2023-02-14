Anderson (back) is available but won't start Monday versus Dallas, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Anderson will continue to push through the pain with his back issue, but he's a risky fantasy target for this one, as he hasn't exceeded the 20-minute mark in his past two games. Taurean Prince draws the start at power forward with the Timberwolves expected to monitor Anderson's minutes closely.