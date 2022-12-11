Anderson ended with 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Saturday's 124-118 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Anderson wasn't spectacular in any category Saturday, but he made a big impact with a strong overall line. He finished second on the team in both boards and assists while shooting well from both the field and the charity stripe. Anderson has picked up his output as a passer of late -- he's recorded five or more assists in four of his past five games after doing so only twice through his first 16 contests.