Anderson closed with 12 points (4-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals in 24 minutes during Monday's 124-121 win over the Mavericks.

Anderson notably came off the bench for the first time since Dec. 3, but he was still able to make an impact and led bench scorers with 12 points. He also made his mark on the defensive end by notching a pair of steals, marking his third straight contest with at least one. The Timberwolves will likely continue to monitor Anderson closely after he recently missed two games with a back issue, though it was reassuring to see him log 20-plus minutes for the first time in nearly two weeks.