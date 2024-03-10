Anderson is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lakers due to right shoulder pain.
Anderson and Rudy Gobert are late additions to the injury report, joining Anthony Edwards (ankle) as questionable. It's unclear what the Timberwolves' frontcourt rotation will look like Sunday night, but Naz Reid is trending toward another increased workload after dropping a career-high 34 points off the bench during Friday's overtime loss to Cleveland.
