Anderson (back) is questionable Saturday against the Pistons.
Anderson returned from a five-game absence Friday against the Bucks and logged seven points, a rebound and four assists in 23 minutes. However, he's still dealing with back spasms ahead of the second half of the back-to-back set, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be able to suit up against Detroit.
