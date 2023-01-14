Anderson is considered a question mark for Saturday's game versus the Cavaliers due to an illness.
Anderson returned from illness to play Friday, but it's possible he's not entirely over the bug yet. Still, he hasn't been ruled out, so it will be worth monitoring his status ahead of the 8 PM ET tipoff. If Anderson can't go, Austin Reaves seems the likely option to slot back into the starting five.
