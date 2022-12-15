Anderson finished with 13 points (5-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-6 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal in 32 minutes Wednesday in the Timberwolves' 99-88 loss to the Clippers.

The poor shooting from the free-throw line and lack of three-point production aside, Anderson once again came through with another diverse stat line while serving in a starting role for Minnesota. He's been one of the big winners thus far of Karl-Anthony Towns' absence due to a strained calf; in the seven games that Towns has missed, Anderson is averaging 10.6 points, 5.4 assists, 5.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 0.9 blocks in 32.3 minutes while shooting 48.1 percent from the field and 80.1 percent from the charity stripe.