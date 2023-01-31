Anderson submitted nine points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and one block in 36 minutes in Monday's 118-111 overtime loss to the Kings.

Though Anderson's production didn't stand out in any one area Monday, his ability to contribute across the board continues to make him an appealing back-end roster piece in 12-team category leagues while he's continuing to see sizable minutes. The veteran forward appeared in 15 of 16 contests for the Timberwolves in January, shooting 52.6 percent from the field and 75 percent from the charity stripe on the month while averaging 10.4 points, 5.6 assists, 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals, 1.1 blocks and 1.0 three-pointers in 30.4 minutes per game. The 30-minute role should be obtainable for Anderson so long as he stays healthy and Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) remains sidelined for the foreseeable future.