Anderson won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Spurs due to left hamstring tightness, Dane Moore of 'The Dane Moore NBA Podcast' reports. He will end the game with two points (1-4 FG), four assists, two rebounds and two steals in 15 minutes.

Anderson left Tuesday's game late in the second quarter before returning for the start of the second half. However, the 30-year-old forward only made it until the 11:01 mark in the third quarter before being ruled out for the remainder of the contest. Naz Reid will likely receive increased playing time in his absence. Anderson's status for Wednesday's matchup with Memphis is uncertain.