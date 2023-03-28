Anderson ended Monday's 119-115 win over the Kings with 15 points (5-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 assists, four rebounds and two steals across 36 minutes.

Anderson drew the start with Karl-Anthony Towns (rest) unavailable for the second half of a back-to-back set. Monday's performance marked the fourth time Anderson has dished out at least 11 assists this month, and across 12 March appearances, he's averaged 12.2 points, 7.8 assists, 6.8 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 0.9 blocks in 36.0 minutes per game.