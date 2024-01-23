Anderson logged five points (1-2 FG, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and eight assists across 21 minutes during Monday's 128-125 loss to the Hornets. He had just one turnover.

Anderson continues to be a non-existent offensive threat, compiling just 29 three-point attempts across his 43 appearances this season. That being said, his facilitation was much-needed Monday with Mike Conley (rest/hamstring) inactive and Karl-Anthony Towns tunnel-visioning his way to 62 points (21-35 FG). Anderson is averaging 5.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 20.8 minutes per game across his last five appearances -- which is realistic production to expect moving forward.