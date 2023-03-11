Anderson finished Friday's 124-123 overtime loss to the Nets with 15 points (7-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt), seven rebounds, 11 assists and one steal in 39 minutes.
Anderson cobbled together another strong performance Friday, falling just three rebounds short of a triple-double. Since entering the starting lineup, he has been a revelation, putting up top-60 value over the past two months. While he offers minimal upside in scoring, his ability to contribute across multiple categories makes him a must-roster player in all fantasy formats.
