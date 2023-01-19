Anderson racked up 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 11 rebounds, eight assists, one block and four steals in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 122-118 loss to Denver.

Anderson's value spiked initially when Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) was injured, but with Rudy Gobert (groin) also sidelined, Anderson's fantasy vale has gone through the roof. The veteran was unable to break away from the crowded depth chart in Memphis, but his outstanding play in relief will win him more minutes with the Timberwolves, even after Minnesota's big men return to action.