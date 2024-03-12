Anderson (shoulder) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Clippers.
Anderson was held out of Sunday's clash against the Lakers due to a right shoulder issue, but he'll have a shot at returning Tuesday. The team should have a better idea of his availability closer to tipoff.
