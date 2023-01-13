Anderson (illness) will be a game-time decision for Friday's meeting with Phoenix, Dane Moore reports.
Anderson missed Wednesday's game with a non-COVID illness and is at risk of missing a second consecutive tilt Friday. His status will likely come down to how he feels going through pre-game warmups. If he sits, Austin Rivers would likely remain in the starting five.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Classified as questionable Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Won't play due to illness•
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Late addition to injury report•
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Steps up with Russell, Reid out•
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Active Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Deemed questionable Saturday•