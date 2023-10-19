Anderson is in the starting lineup for Thursday's preseason contest against the Bulls, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Anderson will get the nod at power forward over Karl-Anthony Towns (knee), though he should operate as a bench option once the regular season starts next week. That said, appearing in a starting role, even if it's in the preseason, is nothing new for him, as he logged 46 starts for Minnesota during the 2022-23 season, averaging 10.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.2 steals across 30.6 minutes per game.