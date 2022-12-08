Anderson is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.
Anderson will replace Wendell Moore in the starting lineup Wednesday. Anderson will make just his fourth start of the season against Indiana.
