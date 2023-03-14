Anderson ended Monday's 136-115 victory over the Hawks with 14 points (5-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, 12 assists, two blocks and two steals across 37 minutes.

Anderson was the only starter to play in the final minute, which is when he grabbed his 10th rebound to secure a triple-double. The 29-year-old has been racking up assists lately, averaging 6.7 in the last nine games. He's increased his rebounds in those nine as well, averaging 7.0 boards. The sudden nightly flirtation with triple-doubles has Anderson performing as a top-60 player in nine-category formats over the last two weeks.