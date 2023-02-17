Anderson recorded 18 points (7-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and two steals across 31 minutes during Thursday's 114-106 loss to the Wizards.

Anderson stepped his game up and was one of the top contributors for the Timberwolves in this loss, and he ended just two assists shy from a double-double while also posting his third-best mark of the season in that category. A back problem of late has limited Anderson, but he's managed to play in the Timberwolves' last three games while scoring in double digits each time. the All-Star break could be what he needs to get healthy for the stretch run of the regular season.