Anderson headed to the locker room during the second quarter of Saturday's game against the Suns due to an apparent hip injury, Jace Frederick of St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Anderson looked in pain after a foul and was seen grabbing his right hip before heading to the locker room to be checked by a trainer. The Timberwolves would lose one of their best on-ball defenders if he's unable to return to the contest.
