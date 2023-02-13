Anderson (back) is questionable for Monday's game at Dallas.

Anderson missed a pair of games last week due to back spasms but was able to return for Friday's loss to the Grizzlies. He's apparently still dealing with some after-effects, so the Wolves will keep an eye on his status as they head into a two-game week. Anderson finished Friday's game with 12 points, six rebounds, two assists and a steal in 17 minutes.