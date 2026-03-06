Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Iffy for Saturday
Anderson (knee) is questionable for Saturday's game against Orlando.
Anderson is in jeopardy of missing Saturday's contest due to right knee soreness. The veteran forward has logged 14 and 15 minutes through two games with Minnesota, and his absence would free up minutes for the likes of Terrence Shannon and Jaylen Clark.
