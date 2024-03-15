Anderson is questionable for Saturday's game against Utah.
Anderson continues to deal with right shoulder pain, which caused him to miss a matchup against the Lakers last Sunday. He returned to action Tuesday, posting 10 points, seven assists and five rebounds in 29 minutes as a starter during a win over the Clippers.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Will play against Clippers•
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Game-time call for Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Out Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Dealing with shoulder pain•
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Moves to starting lineup•
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Cleared for action•