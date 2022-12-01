Anderson is in the starting five for Wednesday's game against Memphis.
Anderson will start Wednesday with Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) out. Towns is expected to miss another 4-6 weeks, so Anderson should be a regular in the starting lineup moving forward.
