Anderson is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Suns due to an illness.

Anderson has been excellent in March, posting 12.2 points, 7.8 assists, 6.8 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 0.9 blocks across 12 appearances (11 starts), but he's in danger of missing his first contest since Feb. 8. With Jaylen Nowell (knee) and Taurean Prince (illness) both questionable as well, Minnesota could be extremely light at forward against the Suns, who are expected to have Kevin Durant (ankle) back.