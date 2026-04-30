Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Late addition to injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Anderson is questionable for Thursday's Game 6 against the Nuggets due to illness.
Anderson will presumably be a true game-time call after being added to the Minnesota injury report a few hours before tipoff. The team should have a better idea of his availability after he goes through warmups.
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