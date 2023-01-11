Anderson has been downgraded to questionable for Wednesday's game at Detroit due to an illness.
With Anthony Edwards (hip) also questionable, the Timberwolves may be shorthanded on the wing. Absences to one or both players could mean more minutes for Jaylen Nowell, Austin Rivers, Taurean Prince and Jaden McDaniels.
