Anderson won't return to Saturday's game against the Suns due to a right hip pointer.
Anderson left in the second quarter with the injury and will finish the game with two points (1-2 FG) across five minutes off the bench. The Timberwolves haven't shed light on the severity of Anderson's injury, so he should be viewed as day-to-day in advance of Tuesday's Game 2.
