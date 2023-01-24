Anderson amassed two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one assist across 12 minutes during Monday's 119-114 loss to the Rockets.

Due almost entirely to early foul trouble -- he picked up five fouls in roughly nine minutes of action -- Anderson saw his fewest minutes since leaving the second game of the season early with an injury. Over his past two contests, he's totaled just two points (1-10 FG), seven rebounds and three assists after he averaged 12.0 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists in 32.4 minutes across his previous five appearances. Anderson's recent slump is certainly concerning, but playing time hasn't been the issue. Over his last 11 games, he's averaging north of 32 minutes per contest. Barring another foul-plagued night, Anderson's workload should return to its normal level Wednesday at New Orleans.