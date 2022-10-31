Anderson finished Sunday's 107-98 loss to the Spurs with two points (2-2 FT), four rebounds and four assists in 12 minutes.

Anderson saw just 13 minutes off the bench in his return to action Sunday, producing very little. While he is slated to play a key role as a member of the second unit, there is very little reason to think he can be anything more than a deeper league asset. More importantly, he did appear to cut into the playing time of Jaylen Nowell, limiting him to just 10 minutes.