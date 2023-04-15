Anderson will return to the bench for Friday's Play-In Game against the Thunder.
Rudy Gobert is back from a one-game suspension, and the Timberwolves will mix it up with Nickeil Alexander-Walker getting a rare opportunity with the starters. That is likely a matchup move against a smaller roster for the Thunder, but Anderson still figures to play a big role Friday night.
